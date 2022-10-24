Hajia4Real shuts down Tamale with marvelous performance at Fancy Gadam 10th anniversary

The female goddess thrilled the fans with spectacular performances which got the whole stadium chanting and hailing her name in fact she stole the show as she enjoyed massive home support.

Hajia4Real also made a grand entrance on a horse amid an excited crowd shouting her name and flashing their camera lenses.

After the show, Hajia posted an excerpt from the performance on her Instagram page. Fancy in a way of expressing his gratitude to his Northern sister for showing up for him commented, I love you sister

Hajia4real is gradually making waves in the entertainment industry. Hajia performed her single, Fine Girl in Tamale to support Fancy Gadam.

Afrobeats Star, Fancy Gadam celebrated 10 years of music with a concert on Saturday at Tamale, Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

To celebrate his achievement on the music scene, entertain his fans, and also to thank them for their unflinching support on his career from the onset till date, the musician staged a musical concert in his home region, Tamale in the Northern Region.