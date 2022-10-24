For her amazing love and crazy numbers of fan base build in the North, Hajia 4Real was billed as part of the guest’s artiste to thrilled fans at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for the Fancy Gadam 10 years anniversary yesterday October 22nd, 2022.
Hajia4Real shuts down Tamale with marvelous performance at Fancy Gadam 10th anniversary
Ghanaian socialite and singer, Hajia4Real was out in Tamale supporting Fancy Gadam’s 10th anniversary in the industry.
The female goddess thrilled the fans with spectacular performances which got the whole stadium chanting and hailing her name in fact she stole the show as she enjoyed massive home support.
Hajia4Real also made a grand entrance on a horse amid an excited crowd shouting her name and flashing their camera lenses.
After the show, Hajia posted an excerpt from the performance on her Instagram page. Fancy in a way of expressing his gratitude to his Northern sister for showing up for him commented, I love you sister
Hajia4real is gradually making waves in the entertainment industry. Hajia performed her single, Fine Girl in Tamale to support Fancy Gadam.
Afrobeats Star, Fancy Gadam celebrated 10 years of music with a concert on Saturday at Tamale, Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
To celebrate his achievement on the music scene, entertain his fans, and also to thank them for their unflinching support on his career from the onset till date, the musician staged a musical concert in his home region, Tamale in the Northern Region.
The concert which happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale “was one of the biggest ever to be held in the country, and the target to fill up the stadium to the rafters ” was an understatement.
