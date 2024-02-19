Hajia4reall goes off social media as court grants her permission to study English

Hajia4Reall's official blogger, GH Hyper, provided more insight into the situation, explaining that the socialite deactivated her accounts to focus on her studies.

Hajia4real Pulse Ghana

Reportedly, she has enrolled at Union College, and this move is part of her commitment to concentrate on her education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may have recently heard that Hajia4Reall had been granted permission to attend school in the U.S., and well, there’s a new update on that! Mona has been granted admission to Union University College to study during the upcoming spring semester. To concentrate on her studies, Mona has deactivated all her social media accounts!" GH Hyper stated.

The development comes after a US court allowed Hajia4Reall to pursue courses at a University in New York. She expressed her intention to pursue a 5-month course in English Composition and Public Speaking at Union College from January to May 2024.

Hajia4Reall, whose legal representation has changed, parted ways with her previous lawyer, Adam Cortez, in October 2023, and she now has a new attorney from ‘The Fast Law Firm PC.’ The change in attorney was granted by the court on November 9, 2023.

Hajia 4Reall Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona Faiz Montage, faces allegations of involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.