Hajia4Reall receieves DM from Ghanaians saying her voice turns them on

Well, if you are part of the seemingly many people who feel she is wasting her time and money, hold it, some are turned on by her soothing voice or songs.

On October 23, Hajia4reall had time to respond to her critics who see nothing good about her music career.

Speaking United Showbiz on UTV, some people are in her DM showering praises. They confess her voice turns them on.

“It’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with people telling me that I should work on my voice. I am doing that, but all I have to say is people are enjoying it. People even send me dm to say, ‘Eii Hajia, your voice dey turn me on oo.’ So don’t worry, very soon, my voice will turn all of them on,” she disclosed.

She also admits to feeling superb when she hears herself singing.

“Honestly, when I hear my songs, my voice sounds very sweet to me. And other people are actually enjoying my voice. When you check out the comment section, a lot of people are enjoying it. I don’t think you need just the voice to do music. You need the voice, you need the flair, you need the swag, and I got it,” she concluded.