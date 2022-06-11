RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Half-baked youth in the entertainment industry worrying – Adjetey Annan

Kofi Boateng

Kofi Boateng

Actor, Adjetey Anang, says most young people coming into the entertainment industry are not willing to go through the mill to become better.

Adjetey Anang

The actor added his voice to the claims that the youth in Ghana now do not want to go through the process in order to be fully developed.

According to him, people now care more about how they can reach the top quickly than learning all the skills they need to be fit for such opportunities. To him, that does not augur well for the sector and its development nor does it help the youth in their development as persons.

He indicated that the youth must avail themselves to be groomed in their respective fields they find themselves. This, to him, will help them gain all the benefits that come with being well developed.

Adjetey Anang made this known while answering questions on whether he will encourage others to take up acting careers in Ghana.

“Just to add to it, we are living in an age where there is the tendency to quick-fix things and therefore young people who really want to come into this space should learn to stay in the process because that’s how you’re baked…When you put in the hard work that’s when you’ll be baked.”

Adjetey Anang is a Ghanaian actor, popularly known as "Pusher", which was his screen name in the television series Things We Do for Love. He has featured in many Ghanaian movies, including Deadly Voyage, A Sting in a Tale, The Perfect Picture and others. He has also featured in a Dutch movie titled Slavery.

Kofi Boateng

