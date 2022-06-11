Half-baked youth in the entertainment industry worrying – Adjetey Annan

According to him, people now care more about how they can reach the top quickly than learning all the skills they need to be fit for such opportunities. To him, that does not augur well for the sector and its development nor does it help the youth in their development as persons.

He indicated that the youth must avail themselves to be groomed in their respective fields they find themselves. This, to him, will help them gain all the benefits that come with being well developed.

Adjetey Anang made this known while answering questions on whether he will encourage others to take up acting careers in Ghana.

“Just to add to it, we are living in an age where there is the tendency to quick-fix things and therefore young people who really want to come into this space should learn to stay in the process because that’s how you’re baked…When you put in the hard work that’s when you’ll be baked.”