Hamamat Montia melts hearts as she graces New York Fashion Week with her baby bump

The winner of the 2006 Miss Malaika Beauty Pageant walked the runway at this year's New York Fashion Week (NYFW) rocking her baby bump.
The Ghanaian beauty queen and cosmetic entrepreneur, Hamamat Montia has once again shown that being pregnant doesn't stop you from doing what you love.
Hamamat modelled in the spring/summer collection of Studio 189, a Ghanaian fashion brand based in Osu.
She was also featured on Vogue Runway in a photo that captured her oozing with African goodness, right from her smooth and clear skin to her protruding belly bump, which she rocked with so much pride.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, September 12, 2022, she highlighted the strength of African women, adding that being pregnant is an honor despite the difficulties that come with it.
"To all pregnant women: being pregnant is an honour no matter how difficult it may seem to love the new body , skin and feelings you have. Allow your body to naturally prepare for the new life ahead - let No amount of hyperpigmentation, stretch marks or fat keep you from shinning bright," her caption read.
Hamamat known for the promotion of Ghanaian culture through her lifestyle and fashion announced her third pregnancy on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, 2022.
“Happy Father’s Day to the Responsible men who make us Good mothers. We love you ❤️ Men are an important part of our society and they must be celebrated,” she captioned photos from her maternity shoot.
Hamamat is already mother to two beautiful girls, Zuri and Sasa.
Hamamat Montia is a Ghanaian model and a former Miss Malaika queen. She was elected Miss Malaika in 2006 and model of Africa Universe in 2007 and sells shea butter, soap and other products handmade in Ghana
