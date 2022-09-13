Hamamat Montia melts hearts as she graces New York Fashion Week with her baby bump

Hamamat modelled in the spring/summer collection of Studio 189, a Ghanaian fashion brand based in Osu.

She was also featured on Vogue Runway in a photo that captured her oozing with African goodness, right from her smooth and clear skin to her protruding belly bump, which she rocked with so much pride.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, September 12, 2022, she highlighted the strength of African women, adding that being pregnant is an honor despite the difficulties that come with it.

"To all pregnant women: being pregnant is an honour no matter how difficult it may seem to love the new body , skin and feelings you have. Allow your body to naturally prepare for the new life ahead - let No amount of hyperpigmentation, stretch marks or fat keep you from shinning bright," her caption read.

Hamamat known for the promotion of Ghanaian culture through her lifestyle and fashion announced her third pregnancy on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, 2022.

“Happy Father’s Day to the Responsible men who make us Good mothers. We love you ❤️ Men are an important part of our society and they must be celebrated,” she captioned photos from her maternity shoot.

Hamamat is already mother to two beautiful girls, Zuri and Sasa.