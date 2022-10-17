The two dancehall acts have once been archrivals but have settled differences ever since their infamous VGMA fracas and it has been happily ever after. Showing love to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy has taken to social media to celebrate him on his birthday.
'Happy 55th birthday' - Stonebwoy's birthday message to Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale is marking his birthday today and he has been receiving love and wishes from his fans and colleagues, including Stonebwoy.
Sharing a photo of himself with the birthday celebrant, he wrote "Life is the ultimate, Let's Celebrate Each Day With Gratitude. Happy 55th Bday Anniversary To @shattawalegh wiase Nyinaa DON🕊️😘🌎#GOGAlbum let's Go, where's the party?"
The popular SM Boss marked his big day with the release of a single “Cash Out” off his yet-to-be-released “Gift of God” album.
He announces the new single, CashOut, as his gift on his birthday. "My birthday gift to all my fans across the world. I love you all. #CASHOUT IS HERE !! #GOGALBUM2022 IS HERE !! #JESUS.” he tweeted.
The first single from his much-anticipated, upcoming Gift of God Album, Cash Out, touches on Shatta Wale making money daily.
It was produced by Gold Up Music, an international producer who has worked with big dancehall names such as Elephant Man, Busy Signal, Konshens and a host of others.
