'Happy 55th birthday' - Stonebwoy's birthday message to Shatta Wale

Sharing a photo of himself with the birthday celebrant, he wrote "Life is the ultimate, Let's Celebrate Each Day With Gratitude. Happy 55th Bday Anniversary To @shattawalegh wiase Nyinaa DON🕊️😘🌎#GOGAlbum let's Go, where's the party?"

The popular SM Boss marked his big day with the release of a single “Cash Out” off his yet-to-be-released “Gift of God” album.

He announces the new single, CashOut, as his gift on his birthday. "My birthday gift to all my fans across the world. I love you all. #CASHOUT IS HERE !! #GOGALBUM2022 IS HERE !! #JESUS.” he tweeted.

The first single from his much-anticipated, upcoming Gift of God Album, Cash Out, touches on Shatta Wale making money daily.