Happy Delight presents PS5 to Official Starter for winning social media challenge (WATCH)

The social media contest required social media users to create any refreshing content with any pack of Happy Delight juice. According to the requirements of the giveaway amplified by Pulse Ghana, a winner would be selected based on the highest engagement.

The contest drew the attention of dozens of social media users who made it challenging with a myriad of interesting and creative content with a pack of Happy Delight.

However, Official Starter who also randomly chanced on the challenge and decided to part take in it by getting four women in a funny video emerged as the winner of the ultimate prize.

Speaking on the contest, Digital Strategist at Pulse Africa, Eli Amevegbe said "based on our metrics from the monitoring the challenge on social media, Official Starter comes first with the highest engagement and also followed all the required rules of the contest".

As the winner of the challenge, Official Starter was invited to the office of Pulse Ghana to pick up his PS5 gift.

According to the Nana Nsiah-Poku, the Modern Trade/Digital Marketing Coordinator for Healthi Life, "we are doing this to promote our product but we didn't want to promote our product the basic way, we wanted to give the consumer of our product something that is not easily accessible. So through our research, we figured one of the most scarce resources in the Tech market is PS5".

Kwame Nsiah Poku, Head of Supply Chain/Strategy of Healthi Life who was also present at the presentation added that "this is just the beginning, we have about 29 more PS5 consoles to giveaway."

See more photos from the presentation below and follow Happy Delight on all social media pages for more updates.

