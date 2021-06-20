How Dede Ayew, Kantanka Jnr, and other Ghanaian celebrities are marking Father's Day (PHOTOS)

1.Dede Ayew: The Ghanaian footballer posted k photo of his legendary father, Abedi Pele, carrying Jordan Ayew and holding his (Dede's) hand and wrote "Happy Father’s Day Dad thanks for everything".

2.DJ Swicth: "I extend a big kiss from my Papa, Eric Theophilus Tandoh, to all amazing Fathers in the whole wide world May the Almighty bless you all".

3.Sonnie Badu: "Let me start celebrating my father … Daddy, I love you so much and you know it .. Everything the world is seeing is what you taught me. You truly have invested in me …. I bless God for your life everyday … Happy Father’s Day to you my Gee"

4.Hammat Montia: "Happy Father’s Day #KingsandQueens, Meet the man who gave me my creative gene. Together with you is my favorite place to be Baba . In my village we call father “ baba “How about your village ? Love and cherish you beyond words Baba Thank you for always guiding me in my life with patience and love . Baba you are the person I trust most in my life . Thank you - I love you".

5.Kuami Eugene: "Happy Father’s Day To The Legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music. Because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too. Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made . Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve is for both of Us. The Original RockStar"

6.Michelle Attoh: "I miss you. Immensely Freddy Attoh aka #Daddy".

7.Afia Schwarzenegger: "His grand children got him the latest Samsung Happy Father’s Day Agyapa"

8.AJ Sarpong: "Happy Fathers Day to my Sugar Daddy, My Superman and Greatest Inspiration, My dearest Old Man, Hrh Nana Kwame Akuoko-Sarpong, Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area. Thank you for being a Father not only to me and my siblings but to hundreds others and a True Father to Agogo and the entire Country. Love you plenty Nana #fathersday #HappyFathersDay".

9.Moesha Boduong: "Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad ❤️I love you soo much and God loves you more ❤️May God keep loving and preserve you for me ❤️May he be your light everywhere you go❤️I can’t keep calm about you ❤️my heart beat ❤️I celebrate you to day and always in the mighty name of Jesus amen 🙏May your day be blessed with beautiful memories today 🙏amen".

10.Dr Louisa Setakla (Stonebwoy's wife): "Happy Fathers Day daddy. My greatest inspiration. Love you so much".

11.Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr: "The brain, core, strength , hero, love ❤️ long life is all i ask for. happy fathers day hero. love you"

12.Sarah Adwoa Safo Kantanka: "Also, on this auspicious day, I adore and give reverence to the light of my life, the African Star, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the King of Aduana Kingdom, Apostle Kwadwo Safo for birthing me, fathering me and leading me into the path of righteousness. I love you to death Dad. I further congratulate all Fathers, especially the single parents who have accepted the redefined roles of Fatherhood in the 21st century".