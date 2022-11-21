Hardship in Ghana is sign of the end time, it's not Nana Addo's fault - Diana Asamoah

“The current hardship in Ghana is boldly captured in 2 Timothy 3:1-5. It tells us that we will be faced with hard times and humans will go after riches," she said.

Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

"The world will be filled with those who lack love. We must turn our attention to the Bible in every situation of our life because the word of God will have to be fulfilled," she added.

During an interview with GhanaWeb, she continued that "no one can make the world a better place, it is the doing of God’s word…we can’t blame the government or the NPP, it is the word,” Diana Asamoah emphasized.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 as quoted by Diana Asamoah in the Bible reads: "But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”