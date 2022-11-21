RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hardship in Ghana is sign of the end time, it's not Nana Addo's fault - Diana Asamoah

Selorm Tali

Evangelist Diana Asamoah says H.E Nana Addo can not be blamed for the hardship Ghanaians have been going through.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

According to the Gospel singer, who is also a known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party, the current economic hardship in Ghana and across the world has been predicted by the Bible.

The current hardship in Ghana is boldly captured in 2 Timothy 3:1-5. It tells us that we will be faced with hard times and humans will go after riches," she said.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

"The world will be filled with those who lack love. We must turn our attention to the Bible in every situation of our life because the word of God will have to be fulfilled," she added.

During an interview with GhanaWeb, she continued that "no one can make the world a better place, it is the doing of God’s word…we can’t blame the government or the NPP, it is the word,” Diana Asamoah emphasized.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 as quoted by Diana Asamoah in the Bible reads: "But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”

Commenting on campaigning for the NPP, Diana Asamoah said she has no regrets at all. This comes amidst severe complaints by some celebrities like Prince David Osei, Afia Schwarzenegger among others who have criticized the Nana Addo-led NPP government for performing poorly their support for the party in the 2020 elections.

