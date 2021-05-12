RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hashtag is powerful, they hear you screaming - Lydia Forson charges ‘Fix the Country’ protestors

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has encouraged ‘Fix the Country’ protestors to continue ‘screaming online’ and will be heard by the politicians in power.

Lydia Forson
It’s been two rough weeks for Nana Addo and his government after some Ghanaians, including celebrities, stormed Twitter to protest against bad leadership and governance in the country.

Protestors' plans to take their protest off social media proved futile after the Ghana Police Service secured an injunction from the court to stop it but the protest has been active online.

Reacting to the whole brouhaha surrounding the street protest, Lydia Forson said online activism is equally effective and that a hashtag can get the government to respond to issues.

She disclosed this in a tweet a few hours ago.

According to her, if online activism weren’t effective, ‘politicians wouldn’t be rolling over themselves over a mere hashtag.'

She said a hashtag is the voice of online activism, adding that protestors should continue streaming.

“If online activism were ineffective, politicians wouldn’t be rolling over themselves over a mere hashtag,” she tweeted. “Do you know how powerful a hashtag has to be to get top ministers to meet with protestors? Your voice matters. And trust me they hear you screaming, ONLINE.”

