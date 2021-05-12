Hashtag is powerful, they hear you screaming - Lydia Forson charges ‘Fix the Country’ protestors

Protestors' plans to take their protest off social media proved futile after the Ghana Police Service secured an injunction from the court to stop it but the protest has been active online.

Reacting to the whole brouhaha surrounding the street protest, Lydia Forson said online activism is equally effective and that a hashtag can get the government to respond to issues.

She disclosed this in a tweet a few hours ago.

According to her, if online activism weren’t effective, ‘politicians wouldn’t be rolling over themselves over a mere hashtag.'

She said a hashtag is the voice of online activism, adding that protestors should continue streaming.