‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19

The movie, which has gained a lot of hype in the media in the last couple of weeks, features some of the best actors and actresses in the country.

play

The anticipated movie “Hashtag” set to premiere on Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Silverbird Cinemas Accra and West Hills Malls.

Produced by Cine-God Studios and directed by Abu Iddris, the action-packed movie features the likes of Nadia Buari, Prince David Osei, Manaf Yussif, Salma Mumin, Luckie Lawson, Shirly Tibilla, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, amongst others.

play

 

Synopsis

The movie follows the lives of A psychopathic couple combining money, technology and creativity on a mission to avenge their brutally murdered beloved who they believed had been murdered by a group of “social media freaks” 2 years ago.

On the same date at the same location, a holidaying group get caught up in a well-planned deathtrap with a more complex puzzle to solve. All alone at a deserted waterfall that is supposed to be patronized by so many people on a holiday like this one, the crime committed 2 years ago was revisited; no eyewitnesses, no suspects. They could be innocent victims in the wrong place at the wrong time, they could be the actual CULPRITS!

play

 

Either way, they must find a way to survive a silly, scary slasher and his more dangerous post-traumatic paralyzed wife who runs the operation from the comfort of a wheelchair at home!

Although they run, even more, surprises outrun them. It only gets worse! Driven by the determination to GO HOME, they persist, but there’s a message they can’t ignore!

#Home is a Idea!

Watch trailer below

View this post on Instagram

Officail Trailer of HASH-TAG the movie.

A post shared by Cinetwa.com (@cinetwa) on

 

