‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19

The movie, which has gained a lot of hype in the media in the last couple of weeks, features some of the best actors and actresses in the country.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
The movie, which has gained a lot of hype in the media in the last couple of weeks, features some of the best actors and actresses in the country.
Produced by Cine-God Studios and directed by Abu Iddris, the action-packed movie features the likes of Nadia Buari, Prince David Osei, Manaf Yussif, Salma Mumin, Luckie Lawson, Shirly Tibilla, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, amongst others.
READ MORE: 'Black Sheep' set to premiere on November 3, 2018
The movie follows the lives of A psychopathic couple combining money, technology and creativity on a mission to avenge their brutally murdered beloved who they believed had been murdered by a group of “social media freaks” 2 years ago.
On the same date at the same location, a holidaying group get caught up in a well-planned deathtrap with a more complex puzzle to solve. All alone at a deserted waterfall that is supposed to be patronized by so many people on a holiday like this one, the crime committed 2 years ago was revisited; no eyewitnesses, no suspects. They could be innocent victims in the wrong place at the wrong time, they could be the actual CULPRITS!
Either way, they must find a way to survive a silly, scary slasher and his more dangerous post-traumatic paralyzed wife who runs the operation from the comfort of a wheelchair at home!
Although they run, even more, surprises outrun them. It only gets worse! Driven by the determination to GO HOME, they persist, but there’s a message they can’t ignore!
#Home is a Idea!