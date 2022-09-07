Hassan Ayariga outdoors 1948 Cadillac at birthday party with Despite and others present

Ghana's IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, Edem, A Plus, Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, Kojo Jones and media personality, Kafui Dey were also among some notable Ghanaian personalities that graced the party.

Photo from Hassan Ayariga's 50th birthday party Pulse Ghana

Photo from Hassan Ayariga's 50th birthday party Pulse Ghana

Apart from the notable personalities, another highlight from the party was the ACP founder out-dooring his vintage 1948 Cadillac car. The vintage car which reportedly costs over $100,000 became a centre of attraction at the party held in Mr Ayariga's mansion.

Accordingly, some of the party attendees and the birthday celebrant himself took turns to take photos by the luxury vehicle which is rare in Ghana.

As one of the richest Ghanaian politicians in the country, Hassan Ayariga recently took to social media to flaunt some of his most expensive cars.

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) showed off two of his flash cars in a post on Facebook.

Sharing photos of one sports car and another vintage vehicle, Mr Ayariga captioned it: “Let’s ride.”