The Ghanaian business mogul and politician celebrated his 50th birthday party and threw a plush birthday party to celebrate his life. The ceremony was attended by some of Ghana's known millionaires including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and Ofori Sarpong, among others.
Hassan Ayariga outdoors 1948 Cadillac at birthday party with Despite and others present
Hassan Ayariga well understands the statement 'work hard, play hard' as that has been evident at his birthday party. The Ghanaian politician displayed one of his cars that costs at least $100,000.
Ghana's IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, Edem, A Plus, Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, Kojo Jones and media personality, Kafui Dey were also among some notable Ghanaian personalities that graced the party.
Apart from the notable personalities, another highlight from the party was the ACP founder out-dooring his vintage 1948 Cadillac car. The vintage car which reportedly costs over $100,000 became a centre of attraction at the party held in Mr Ayariga's mansion.
Accordingly, some of the party attendees and the birthday celebrant himself took turns to take photos by the luxury vehicle which is rare in Ghana.
As one of the richest Ghanaian politicians in the country, Hassan Ayariga recently took to social media to flaunt some of his most expensive cars.
The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) showed off two of his flash cars in a post on Facebook.
Sharing photos of one sports car and another vintage vehicle, Mr Ayariga captioned it: “Let’s ride.”
The politician has never been shy to flaunt his cars in public, having recently stepped out in a vintage car. In December, he sent tongues wagging on social media after cruising in town in his vintage vehicle.
