Haters pushing hard, but my album is not ‘borla’ – Shatta Wale

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Sensational dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken exception to views that his latest album is nothing to write home about.

According to him, the album is not “borla”, insisting it is currently doing well on the world iTunes chart.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at album launch – Samini reveals

Shatta Wale launched his much-publicised album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome, inside the Trade Fair Centre.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with over 18,000 of his fans reportedly showing up for the event.

Despite the success of the launch, many have criticised the content of the album itself and the quality of songs on it.

Hiplife rapper Kwaw Kese is on record to have said that “The Reign” is an empty album, while M3nsa of FOKN Boiz fame also said it was not worth the hype.

However, responding to his critics, Shatta Wale said only haters will try to downplay the quality of his album.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down – Shatta Wale vows

Speaking on Hitz FM, the “Amount” hit maker said his album is not “borla”, like his critics want the public to believe.

“It was just three days ago we finished with this launch. You know man is tired. I don’t know how they want me to work. When haters talk, you just watch them and say wow, you people are really pushing hard,” Shatta Wale said.

“I know my album is not ‘borla’. It is on record now that on the iTunes chart- world album, it went to number one.”

The Zylofon signee added that he will soon begin a radio tour to promote “The Reign” album.