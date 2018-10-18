Pulse.com.gh logo
Haters pushing hard, but my album is not ‘borla’ – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale said his album is not “borla”, as his critics want the public to believe.

Sensational dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken exception to views that his latest album is nothing to write home about.

According to him, the album is not “borla”, insisting it is currently doing well on the world iTunes chart.

Shatta Wale launched his much-publicised album titled “The Reign” on Saturday at the Fantasy dome, inside the Trade Fair Centre.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with over 18,000 of his fans reportedly showing up for the event.

Despite the success of the launch, many have criticised the content of the album itself and the quality of songs on it.

Hiplife rapper Kwaw Kese is on record to have said that “The Reign” is an empty album, while M3nsa of FOKN Boiz fame also said it was not worth the hype. 

However, responding to his critics, Shatta Wale said only haters will try to downplay the quality of his album.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the “Amount” hit maker said his album is not “borla”, like his critics want the public to believe.

“It was just three days ago we finished with this launch. You know man is tired. I don’t know how they want me to work. When haters talk, you just watch them and say wow, you people are really pushing hard,” Shatta Wale said.

“I know my album is not ‘borla’. It is on record now that on the iTunes chart- world album, it went to number one.”

The Zylofon signee added that he will soon begin a radio tour to promote “The Reign” album.

My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters
My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters
I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy
I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
