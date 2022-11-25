He has been a great inspiration to me- Akwaboah gives Sarkodie his flowers

About when he was signed by Sarkodie and the significant change it made in his life, Akwaboah said “Yes! And you see and that’s the part people actually don’t get. It got to a point where people were like ‘Charley you go fit do this thing, why you dey under Sark? That guy is killing your vibe…’”

“…wherever Sark is, God bless him. He’s been a very great inspiration to me” he added.

He also disclosed the times he wanted to make uptempo songs, and also narrated how Sarkodie give him the lifetime advice of “…if you want to do this - the uptempo songs - it’s fine, I can help you. Do it! But when you go down, there’s nobody to pick you up…”

Akwaboah mentioned how Sarkodie cautioned him not to lose himself and musical strength and went ahead to shoot a video for him, which is HYE ME BO.

He concluded by saying “…and that advice has been in my head till date, never to lose myself all in the name of trends…”