'He ripped my pants off' - woman details alleged anal rape she suffered from Trey Songz

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims the American singer invited her to a house party in Los Angeles where he asked her to come upstairs with him for what she believed would be consensual sex.

In a report by TMZ, she details that "Trey repeatedly asked her if he could "get that a**" on the way upstairs ... to which she says she repeatedly told him "no" and to stop asking".

According to the lawsuit documents, Jane Doe claims Trey's demeanour changed when they were entering the bedroom. She details that 'he threw her to the ground, ripped her pants off, pinned her down face first and forced his penis into her anus without her consent.

"The woman claims she screamed in pain and begged the singer to stop, and even tried fighting him off her but says she was overpowered," the website said.

In the report, the woman further claimed that someone entered the room during the alleged rape, giving her hope that what she describes as a "brutal rape" might end ... but she says the person quickly left the room and Trey kept raping her.

According to her claims, she was only able to escape after Trey finished the act and she hurriedly grabbed her clothes, left her underwear, and run outside to call an Uber.

According to her complaint in the lawsuit, her Uber driver noticed she was in distress and rerouted her to a hospital, where she says a sexual assault exam was performed and the police were called.

The woman says the medical examination showed she had "severe anal tearing that could require surgery" ... but she says she didn't name Trey to the police because she was "in shock and fearing for her life."

The woman's whose attorney is Ariel Mitchell is now suing Trey for $20 million in damages. Her lawyer is also representing 2 women who are suing the same singer for alleged sexual assaults in Miami and New York.

Before this new anal rape allegation, Trey's legal team accused Mitchell of witness tampering in the Miami sexual assault suit but Mitchell has vehemently denied the allegation.

Mitchell and the woman's other lawyer, George Vrabeck, told TMZ that "victims are coming forward every day. Just know you are not alone, and this behaviour is unacceptable. George Vrabeck and I will not be deterred by bullying or intimidation tactics and will continue our pursuit of Justice for sexual assault victims of Trey Songz.”