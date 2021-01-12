On Monday, January 11, 2021, Ogidi Brown released a notice of termination of Cryme Officer’s contract, citing ‘betrayal and disloyalty’ on the part of his signee.

According to the letter, Cryme Officer’s comments about Ogidi Brown's fight with former label signee, Fameye, breached their contract.

“…this contract is terminated for certain actions taking over the media against the record label owner, Ogidi Brown, about the viral video you made concerning the issues between Ogidi Brown and his former artiste, Fameye, to exit from the record label should something happen to him which the management finds it as a betrayal and actions pertaining to disloyalty,” the termination letter read.

The letter said he should desist from performing all the recordings produced by the label and further appreciated him for his contribution to the label.

Ogidi Brown and Cryme Officer

But in his response, Cryme Officer claims he owes Ogidi Brown nothing and that he should rather be paid off, else he will take legal action against his boss.

“Per the termination notice that he published, which states that I have to pay what I owe him is false. I don't owe him. He should rather pay me off. I don't know if it’s an error in his statement that I owe him,” he told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM.

He admitted wrongdoing in his involvement in Odigi Brown’s fight with Fameye, saying: "I don't want to judge the two. I can't tell who is right or wrong. I'm not aware of the real story between them.”

“People have criticised my take on Ogidi Brown-Fameye fight. A lot of people said I should have waited for him to come to Ghana before making such a video for social media. I agree that I should have waited for him to come first.”

“But, I've been trying to reach out to him ever since he arrived in Ghana, however, he is not picking my calls. I have no idea about the termination of my contract. I'm okay with him deciding to terminate my contract without prior notice but the basis of his termination isn't found in any of the clauses on breach of contract. So, to me, I haven't breached our contract.”

He threatened: “If he doesn't accept my apology, there will be legal action. Because you can't terminate a contract with someone over things that don't breach the contract. I would have accepted a suspension.”

Watch Cryme Officer address his contract termination saga below.