He was paid in full with 4 bodyguards - Live Hub addresses Wizkid’s claims

The communique addressed a couple of issues raised by Wizkid which included security issues.

Wizkid was booked to perform in Ghana on Saturday, Dec 10, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium but he failed to appear.

In a communique via their social media platforms, Live Hub detailed that the event organizers met international security standards, including paying Wizkid fully “in advance of the concert date.”

Live Hub Entertainment Statement on Wizkid's absence Pulse Ghana

“In addition to his performance fee, all of his expenses, including his private jet flights, hotel – presidential suite, security, vehicles, additional offsite accommodation, and all other living expenses for him and his team were covered and paid in full.”

They included that extra 304 security personnel from all the security agencies were contracted to work in and around the stadium, including those on standby offsite to be called upon as and when needed.

Live Hub Entertainment Statement on Wizkid's absence Pulse Ghana

For Wizkid and his team, they were provided an additional 15 security personnel, of which 4 acted as his bodyguards while 11 stayed with his team.

“All international standard health and safety measures were in place. Our health and safety package was provided by KDB Safety Solutions, which included 5 ambulances stationed all around the stadium, 3 medical tents to attend to easily resolvable medical matters for both talent and all attendees, and 1 fire tender with fire personnel. Live Hub also partnered with the Ridge Hospital (5mins away) and 4 other hospitals, all within 15 mins of the stadium to receive any patients from the stadium, if any more serious medical issues arose.”

Live Hub Entertainment Statement on Wizkid's absence Pulse Ghana

Live Hub Entertainment Statement on Wizkid's absence Pulse Ghana

Also a rep from Live Hub Entertainment has revealed that legal action will be taken against all artists who failed to fulfill their part at the show.

Speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Tuesday, Fiifi Pratt said Wizkid and any other artist who failed to perform at the Wizkid Live In Accra after they received their demands will face the law.