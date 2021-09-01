He was included in the list of people President Kufour granted pardon before leaving office in 2008. Geemann was jailed with Jagger Pee who was with him whilst he (Geemann) had a confrontation with the Taxi driver who died after he shot him.

Jagger Pee Pulse Ghana

The pair were said to be good friends then but things have apart between them after their time in prison. Jaggar Pee was handed a short sentence for allegedly holding the Taxi Driver for Geemann to shot him.

However, according to Geeman, who is now an evangelist, the story is untrue. The incident happened in the early 90s and according to Geemann, he has adopted the daughter of the late Taxi Driver and she still leaves with him as her father.

Speaking on Power FM, he said he never mentioned that Jaggar Pee aided him to shoot the Taxi Driver because that is not true despite a witness claiming that is what happened.

According to him, when they appeared in court, the judge asked Jaggar Pee about his involvement in the incident but he went silent and forced the judge to sentence him by his discretion.