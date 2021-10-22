RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'He will soon arrest Kuami Eugene for stealing songs' - 10+ funny tweets about the IGP

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The new Inspector General of Police, Mr George A. Dampare, has been trending on social media over recent activities of the Ghana Police.

George Akuffo-Dampare and Kuami Eugene
George Akuffo-Dampare and Kuami Eugene

Key among them is the up to speed response and update from the Ghana Police on social media about certain crimes and acts.

Recommended articles

The arrests of Shatta Wale and Medikal have also drawn attention to the new wind blowing in the Ghana Police service.

Shatta Wale in handcuff
Shatta Wale in handcuff Shatta Wale in handcuff Pulse Ghana

However, social media being social media, Netizens have decided to milk humour out of what would have been seen as a serious matter. Accordingly, a tweep decided to pick on Kuami Eugene to crack a joke.

A Twitter user with the handle @the_marcoli_boy, tweeted "forget Medikal and Shatta Wale Very soon the new IGP will arrest Kuami Eugene for stealing songs!". The post has since gone viral with many more funny tweets about the IGP.

twitter.com

Check out more funny tweets about the new IGP in the tweets below.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

Tiwa Savage's blackmailer leaks her bedroom tape, singer reacts (SCREENSHOT)

Tiwa Savage's tape leaks

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help