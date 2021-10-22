Key among them is the up to speed response and update from the Ghana Police on social media about certain crimes and acts.
'He will soon arrest Kuami Eugene for stealing songs' - 10+ funny tweets about the IGP
The new Inspector General of Police, Mr George A. Dampare, has been trending on social media over recent activities of the Ghana Police.
The arrests of Shatta Wale and Medikal have also drawn attention to the new wind blowing in the Ghana Police service.
However, social media being social media, Netizens have decided to milk humour out of what would have been seen as a serious matter. Accordingly, a tweep decided to pick on Kuami Eugene to crack a joke.
A Twitter user with the handle @the_marcoli_boy, tweeted "forget Medikal and Shatta Wale Very soon the new IGP will arrest Kuami Eugene for stealing songs!". The post has since gone viral with many more funny tweets about the IGP.
Check out more funny tweets about the new IGP in the tweets below.
