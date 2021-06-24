RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Go and perform to Kotoko fans; Hearts of Oak rejects Kuami Eugene 'Super Clash' performance

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has been billed to perform at the upcoming game Super Clash in Accra but Hearts of Oak says it will never happen.

Super Clash: Kuami Eugene to perform at game between Hearts and Kotoko
Super Clash: Kuami Eugene to perform at game between Hearts and Kotoko

Asante Kokoto will face off Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in a matchday 31 clash. The Ghana Premier League would be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, home grounds for Hearts.

Recommended articles

Marketing Manager of Adonko Next Level, Vincent Opare in an interview with Angel FM confirmed that “Kuami Eugene will be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday ... he has been approached to perform to the crowd before the game starts”.

However, in a new report by ghanaguardian.com, the Deputy PRO of Hearts of Oak's National Chapters Committee, Mr Ishmael Yussif, has is informing fans not to expect Kuami Eugene to perform at their home grounds.

"You can call it 'sportstainment' or whatever but let me assure Hearts fans that Kuami Eugene will not perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday," he said. According to him, the 'Dollar On You' singer has publicly declared his support for Kotoko, therefore, Heart of Oak fans won't entertain him.

"He can go and entertain his Kotoko people like he has been doing but not during their home match," he emphasized. Both the singer and GFA are yet to comment on this new report.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face