Go and perform to Kotoko fans; Hearts of Oak rejects Kuami Eugene 'Super Clash' performance

Marketing Manager of Adonko Next Level, Vincent Opare in an interview with Angel FM confirmed that “Kuami Eugene will be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday ... he has been approached to perform to the crowd before the game starts”.

However, in a new report by ghanaguardian.com, the Deputy PRO of Hearts of Oak's National Chapters Committee, Mr Ishmael Yussif, has is informing fans not to expect Kuami Eugene to perform at their home grounds.

"You can call it 'sportstainment' or whatever but let me assure Hearts fans that Kuami Eugene will not perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday," he said. According to him, the 'Dollar On You' singer has publicly declared his support for Kotoko, therefore, Heart of Oak fans won't entertain him.