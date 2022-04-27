RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Her opinion is misleading' - Selly Galley replies Yvonne Nelson's marriage comment

Selorm Tali

Yvonne Nelson has raised concerns over the true reason some people go into marriage.

Yvonne Nelson and Selly Galley
Yvonne Nelson and Selly Galley

According to the 'Fix us' actress, "some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc etc errmm. Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent?"

"Or does everyone now have an agenda?" she further asked and her questions have triggered myriads of replies, including one from colleague actress Selly Galley who says Yvonne's opinion is misleading.

"Yvonne’s idea of marriage is solely her opinion. It is misleading to generalize this thought. YOU DO NOT enter into marriage with an agenda!," Selly Galley said whilst commenting on Yvonne's tweet shared by a a Ghanaian blogger.

She argues that "when the love and affection is genuine on both sides everything else is added unto you, at God’s perfect timing too. Marriage is two people wanting to be together and to grow together at their own pace and ability. Supporting each other through it all. It is an institution with so much blessings from the universe".

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

"This opinion of Yvonne is not the situation of everyone. True love and happy marriages still do exist. Don’t let social media deceive you. Those who are doing it for show are the ones that dirty themselves on social media when it fails. No marriages come without challenges. They are to be eventually solved and moved on".

Selly Galley and husband
Selly Galley and husband Pulse Ghana

According to the actress married to Parye Tietia, "there are happy marriages without children, without mass wealth. There are so many happy, peaceful families out there. So many. It’s based on respect, sacrifices, genuine care for each other, friendship, facing challenges together and most importantly being able to move forward after disagreements".

"let’s rather encourage couples putting in the effort and stop concentrating on only the ones who are in it for the show. Let’s be careful not to promote promiscuity by talking down on the institution of marriage," Selly concluded.

