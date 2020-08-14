The “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, in a traditional fashion in Accra in a glamourous style.

The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities.

Below, we share with you 5 Ghanaian celebrities we spotted at the ceremony.

Nana Ama McBrown

She was the co-host for the ceremony.

Ceccy Twum

The singer was present to show his support behind Joe and Selasie.

Nathaniel Attoh

The popular MC and media personality co-hosted the ceremony with Nana Ama McBrown.

SP Kofi Sarpong

The gospel singer was there to show his support – and to shower some money on the newlyweds.

Majid Michel

The actor gave a solid advice to the new couple.

Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.