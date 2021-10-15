Here are 7 things you missed at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

The likes of Made in Ghana, Fotocopy, Kwame Yogot, Rahim Banda, Sweet Apple, Crent, Bigail and other influencers were in attendance.

If you missed the event, here are seven highlights you missed as well.

1. Rahim Banda picked an award on behalf of his girlfriend

Janiece won the “Instagram Influencer of the Year” but wasn’t present to pick up the award. Luckily, the young actor who has been dating her for the past few years stepped in to do the honours.

Rahim told Pulse Ghana earlier in an interview that his girlfriend is away in Germany studying and would soon join him in the country.

2. Fotocopy stole the show

The 7-year-old shut down the stage when he grabbed the microphone to do what he does best. Even though Kwame Yogot nailed his performance, Fotocopy got the crowd going crazy when he dropped freestyles and performed his yet to be released song with Shatta Wale.

3. Asantewaa was crowned Influencer of the Year

One of the biggest highlights on the night was when TikToker Asantewaa was crowned the “TikTok Influencer of the Year”.

Legally known as Martina Dwamena, Asantewaa gained online prominence during the Covid-19 lockdown period when the use of TikTok became a fashion, garnering a huge following in less than a year. She has gained over 800,000 followers and 19 million likes on TikTok.

4. KalyJay proved his worth

The Twitter influencer proved he is more influential than Kwadwo Sheldon and Fire Stick when he was announced as the winner of the “Twitter Influencer of the Year” category.

KalyJay took the award to his Twitter page to celebrate with his fans, saying: “Congratulations Guys. This is for you guys. Thanks for the votes.”

5. Made in Ghana grabbed two accolades

One of Ghana’s fast-rising internet comedians, Made in Ghana picked up two awards on the night. He also became the only nominee to win two awards. He beat Kwadwo Sheldon to win the “Media Influencer of the Year,” and “Comedy Influencer of the Year.”

After winning the awards, he told Pulse Ghana: “I feel like my work is working. Thank you all for supporting me, I really appreciate it.”

6. Couple Goals: Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa win

The celebrity couple set the couple goals on the night after they grabbed an award each. Stonebwoy emerged the winner in the “Music Influencer of the Year” category after beating SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie, and Lynx Entertainment star, KiDi.

Dr Louisa, on the other hand, who was nominated for the “Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year” picked up the award on Saturday night. She beat off stiff competition from two strong contenders, Dr Emmanuella and Dr Carol.

7. The strength of a woman – a split game

The popular adage 'anything that a man can do, a woman can do it even better' came to life when female nominees split the accolades with the male nominees..