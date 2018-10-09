Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui

news

It clearly looks like the numerous conversations surrounding the sudden businesses owned by the Yolo actress, Fella Makafui is never going to end as she keeps birthing new ventures.

Often times the topic on the lips of many netizens for very obvious reasons is how the 23-year-old actress and philanthropist never stops putting her putting her business life and assets out to the public.

READ ALSO: Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah

Having starred in less than 10 movies, Fella Makafui seems to be worth millions from her luxurious cars, to the seven-bedroom she is putting up for her mom. This is the primary reason why many people question her source of wealth. That not withstanding, we applaud the actress for her industrious virtues.

Whether you buy in this belief or you think the 'young mogul' is only calling herself an entrepreneur because it is the sexiest conversation on the continent now, just checkout her business empire.

1. Wine shop

You know what they say about wines; you can't buy happiness but you can buy wine and that is kind of the same thing. Yes, we are very sure she is elated by the money she is making out of of the wine shop.

2. Clothing line

The young entrepreneur knows how to diversify her money. She recently launched a clothing line under her brand name Fella Makafui .

READ MORE: Actress Fella Makafui breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal

3. Beauty line

Fella Makafui is also into the selling of beauty products and accessories. She labelled her beauty line as 'Beauty By Fella Makafui'. Notable for eye lashes for women, the actress plans in adding more beauty products to her line.

4. FM Deliveries

The actress recently added this delivery services to her businesses. To Fella, the stress of doing business & getting your goods & items delivered safely to your door stairs can now cease because FM delivery does it all.

5. Richhills Property

The actress also has owns Richhills property company limited. You could buy your cars, lands, houses, offices , private jets etc.