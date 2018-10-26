news

Dancehall act, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy is now a sports commentator.

In a video which has gone viral, the Bawaasaba hitmaker is seen giving commentary on Zylofon TV with renowned sports commentator Sintim Kore Chaskele.

The dancehall artiste exhibited he can be a good commentator in addition to his music career which has always been on the rise.

Stonebwoy's fans who have expressed their surprise at how well he delivered behind the microphone as a co-commentator have jumped on the video of his commentary which has gone viral.

Watch video below: