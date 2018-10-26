Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's got talent

In a video which has gone viral, the Bawaasaba hitmaker is seen giving commentary on Zylofon TV with renowned sports commentator Sintim Kore Chaskele.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Dancehall act, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy is now a sports commentator.

In a video which has gone viral, the Bawaasaba hitmaker is seen giving commentary on Zylofon TV with renowned sports commentator Sintim Kore Chaskele.

The dancehall artiste exhibited he can be a good commentator in addition to his music career which has always been on the rise.

READ MORE: Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals

Stonebwoy's fans who have expressed their surprise at how well he delivered behind the microphone as a co-commentator have jumped on the video of his commentary which has gone viral.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu
Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta Wale reveals
Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale' Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'
Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ? Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet

Recommended Videos

Princess Shyngle's latest hot pics are all you need to see Princess Shyngle's latest hot pics are all you need to see
I built a 4-Bed-room house with ‘One Corner’ money – Patapaa I built a 4-Bed-room house with ‘One Corner’ money – Patapaa
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children



Top Articles

1 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to honour mumbullet
2 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim wash their 'dirty' linen in publicbullet
3 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in...bullet
4 This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is...bullet
5 Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns...bullet
6 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chartbullet
7 Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahimbullet
8 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
9 Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as...bullet
10 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
6 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
7 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
8 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
9 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
10 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered...bullet

Celebrities

Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine
Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
Fela loves to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks
Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks
X
Advertisement