Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to Reign concert (Video)

Artiste and Repertoire manager of Zylofon Music, Bulldog has explained why dancehall artists Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to the Reign concert.

According to Bulldog, the management team of Shatta Wale prevented Stonebwoy and Samini from attending the Reign Concert because they had to protect them.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, he explained the decision to prevent the two dancehall artistes from attending the show was the best.

“It would have been something else if they had come on stage. It would have been a little bit chaotic”, Bulldog explained.

“We saw a video by Stonebwoy where he said that if Ghana were Jamaica, Shatta Wale would have been killed. …We chanced on a post on social media that said if Sarkodie came, they would have broken his car…”

Bulldog further added that Shatta Wale was informed of Samini and Stonebwoy’s gesture of support after the concert.