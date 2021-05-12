RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's how much Becca and Jackie Appiah paid as 'Celebrity Tax' (WATCH)

Musician Becca and actress Jackie Appiah are the only Ghanaian celebrities who have fully paid their celebrity tax introduced by the government of Ghana a few years ago, says Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, President Nana Akufo-Addo introduced 'Celebrity Tax' when he assumed office but most of the celebrities fighting for the country to be fixed haven’t paid their taxes. She said the tax is only GHC10,000

Afia revealed that Becca and Jackie Appiah are the only Ghanaian celebrities who have paid their taxes.

“When Nana Addo came into office, he introduced Celebrity Tax,” Afia Schwarzenegger said in an Instagram video. “If you claim to be a celebrity of a country, pay tax for the country to be developed.”

She said she hasn’t paid her tax but willing to pay.

“The celebrity tax that came was just GHC10,000. I, Afia Schwarzenegger, haven't paid. The only people who I know have paid are Becca and Jackie Appiah. I stand to be corrected, if anyone has paid, they should come out.”

She charged the Ghana Revenue Authority to go after celebrities who haven’t fulfilled their tax obligations.

“You claim 'Fix the Country' but you don't pay tax. Those campaigning for ‘Fix the Country,’ have you paid your celebrity taxes? What are you sitting there for, GRA? You cannot pay just GHC10,000. I haven't paid but I'll pay mine on Monday. Arise, GRA. Tax is used fix the country.”

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger below.

