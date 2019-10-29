The “Shay on You” singer has been vilified since joining RuffTown Records after the passing of afro-dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns.

But the singer has an antidote.

According to her, she takes good criticisms and works with it.

She also mentioned her spiritual father, her manager Bullet and mother as her first point of call when cyberbullies and critics attack her.

She told Mamavi on Joy FM: “Sometimes I put my phone away because I just want to be alone. I analyse the criticisms and try to take the constructive ones out and improve on them. I do appreciate the good ones but what I do is pray about it and speak to my spiritual fathers.”

“I have someone like Bullet who really understand the game. I talk to him about it and he encourages me. I sometimes talk to my mother.”

Watch the full interview below.