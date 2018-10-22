Here's how your favourite musician show up at Glo's concert

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

Globacom Ghana Limited once again held another edition of its much talked about concert dubbed The “Glo Mega Music Show” in Accra.

The Show was organized at one of Ghana’s biggest auditorium Fantasy Dome inside the Trade Fair Centre.

A lot of A-list musicians across the continent of Africa took turns to thrill patrons and audience at the event to a memorable and spectacular performance.

Appearance is very essential for most celebrities hence we take a glance at what our dear artistes wore to the GLO concert.

Some of these artists include Sarkodie, Wizkid, Davido, Stonebwoy, Flavor Yemi Alade etc

Without wasting much time, here’s what your favourite celebrities wore to the Glo Mega Music Show”.

See photos below: