Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman to the World concert

Appearance is very essential for most celebrities hence we take a glance at what our dear artistes wore to the Ashiaman to the World Concert.

play

Burniton Music Group has once again held another edition of its much talked about concert dubbed Ashiaman to the World Concert in Accra.

The Show was held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman, A lot of A-list musicians across Ghana took turns to thrill fans and audience at the event to a memorable and spectacular performance.

This concert was initiated five years ago by Stonebwoy to offer free entertainment to residents of Ashaiman, where he was raised.

According to him, the concert is to show appreciation to the people of the Ashaiman municipality.

The show which got the Sakasaka Park filled to the gunnels, started with some up and coming musicians who took the opportunity to introduce their craft to the audience.



Without wasting much time, here’s what your favourite celebrities wore to the  ATTWC.

Lilwin

play

Sarkodie

play
 

 Kwaw Kese

play

Stonebwoy

play

Ayigbe Edem

play

Samini

play

 

Kelvinboy

play

Nti Nation

play

Clemento Suarez

play

Okomfo Kwadae

play

Strongman

play

Tee phlow

play

Freda Rhymes

play

Epixode

play
