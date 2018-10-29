news

Burniton Music Group has once again held another edition of its much talked about concert dubbed Ashiaman to the World Concert in Accra.

The Show was held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman, A lot of A-list musicians across Ghana took turns to thrill fans and audience at the event to a memorable and spectacular performance.

This concert was initiated five years ago by Stonebwoy to offer free entertainment to residents of Ashaiman, where he was raised.

According to him, the concert is to show appreciation to the people of the Ashaiman municipality.

The show which got the Sakasaka Park filled to the gunnels, started with some up and coming musicians who took the opportunity to introduce their craft to the audience.

Appearance is very essential for most celebrities hence we take a glance at what our dear artistes wore to the Ashiaman to the world concert.

Without wasting much time, here’s what your favourite celebrities wore to the ATTWC.

Lilwin

Sarkodie

Kwaw Kese

Stonebwoy

Ayigbe Edem

Samini

Kelvinboy

Nti Nation

Clemento Suarez

Okomfo Kwadae

Strongman

Tee phlow

Freda Rhymes

Epixode