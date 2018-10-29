news

Tiwa Savage is not losing any sleep over her relationship with Wizkid and she has her reasons for taking this stand.

Interestingly, Tiwa Savage has revealed why she has decided to be with Wizkid in one of her many Instagram posts in the last five days.

ALSO READ: Check out Tiwa Savage's new title for Wizkid and herself!

In a picture of herself with Wizkid on the set of the music video, which was posted on her Instagram page, Tiwa wrote, "You beat your own record, that’s why I f@ck with you Lion #fever video link in @wizkidayo bio"

Tiwa had been in the news since she starred as the lead vixen in Wizkid's recently released video for his single, 'Fever'.

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Wizkid, who was impressed by the performance of Tiwa Savage in the 'Fever' video wrote, "This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend! #Fever official Video !! link in Bio"

'Fever' video had ignited conversation and rumours among fans, Twitter and Instagram users across the world over the type of relationship that exists between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Check out Tiwa Savage's new title for Wizkid and herself!

We don't think we are going to be hearing the last of the social media buzz Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have been giving us over the last 24 hours as she has spiced it up with a new title for both of them.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 25, 2018, where she posted a photo of Wizkid and herself on a boat cruise and captioned it with their new title.

"Introduction: President and the First Lady of the Pepper Stew Association #ThisIsAfrica #Beautiful ❤️," she wrote

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid broke the Internet a day ago when the visuals of the latter's latest single, 'Fever' was released.

The video which got everyone talking because of its intensely romantic scenes has generated a lot of conversations.