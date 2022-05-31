Multiple award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo widely famed as Sarkodie has been summoned by an Accra High Court to testify on a case he knows about.
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
Sarkodie has been ordered to give evidence in court about an ongoing case that involves Kantanka Automobile and Kwadwo Safo Jnr.
The case involves Jude Osei versus Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr as reported by Ghanaweb.
The High court looks forward to the appearance of the Coachella rapper on Monday, July 13, 2022, to give evidence on behalf of the plaintiff or the defendant.
Kantanka Automobile and Kwadwo Safo Jnr. have been sued over a failed promise they made on their social media account, kantanka_daily.
The plaintiff, Jude Osei is said to have received a direct message from the Kantanka_daily account on Twitter asking him to post a picture of the Kantanka's car on his page and would be rewarded if he can garner 30,000 retweets.
Jude who was able to get the 30,000 retweets after a year and messaged them to ask for his reward but a disclaimer was sent to the general public should treat any tweet offering Kantanka Mensa for 30,000 retweets as a hoax.
"Jude Osie raised concerns as to why the company was silent and never issued a disclaimer for almost a year and only announced it after he had gained over 30,000 retweets. Based on this, he headed to court.
Jude Osei's lawyer, Felix Nana Osei argued that the account is not fake as the handle was once used to tweet a message to Sarkodie to which the rapper responded.
The tweet was also retweeted by Kwadwo Kantanka Jnr. with the same handle, Kantanka_daily.
He also argues that, even if the account was fake, the company should not have waited for over a year before issuing a disclaimer.
They are however demanding: A declaration that at all material times the Defendants caused, allowed and or permitted me @kantanka daily Twitter account to carry itself as an agent of the 1st Defendant, damages for breach of contract and a declaration that @kantanka_daily entered into a valid contract with the Plaintiff to the knowledge of the Defendants among others." as reported by Ghanaweb.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh