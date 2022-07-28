Highlife legend, AB Crentsil's one-week observation scheduled for August 22

Fred Kyei Mensah professionally known as Fredyma confirmed the death of the celebrated singer on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.

The Ghanaian musician passed away at the age of 79 years.

Although the cause of AB Crentsil's death has not been confirmed yet, reports say the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.

AB Crentsil has passed on but his songs will never pass on because the Ghanaian singer composed classical tunes that have been proven to be everlasting.

AB Crentsil is best known for his witty lyricism and storytelling. He has released songs which turned out to be controversial yet loved by many.