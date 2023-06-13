ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci officially confirmed as record holder for the longest cooking marathon

Selorm Tali

It is official! Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has been confirmed as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Hilda Baci [Punch]
Hilda Baci [Punch]

This comes a few weeks after the 26-year-old successfully completed her attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by any individual.

The previous holder of the title, Lata Tondon who is an Indian chef, cooked for 87 hours and 50 minutes in 2019.

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on Hilda's attempt on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the spokesperson for Guinness World Records in an official statement said: “We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review, before we can confirm the record is official".

Following all the procedures, Hilda's record has now been confirmed. A social media post by the Guinness World Records says "after reviewing all the footage, we're delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) Watch the video to find out the official time we've awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below".

