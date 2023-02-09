Hiplife is dead; we failed to evolve the sound - M.anifest

"Hiplife is dead because the driving force of the music is the younger people and the younger people do not identify with Hiplife," he asserted, shifting in his seat and sitting up.

According to him, Hiplife tastemakers contributed to the death of Hiplife also because they were at a point too conservative to recognise and participate in the evolution of music in West Africa.

"The originators of Hiplife were a bit too precious about what it should be so as new versions sonically were happening, you could hear people saying, 'Oh, this Jama, this Azonto, is watered down, it's not real'," he noted, adding that insisting on the "idea of real," these industry powers failed to identify that: "You have to evolve or perish [and that] is what any music form has to understand."

"Those who were gatekeeping Hiplife were refusing to acknowledge the evolution and the thing must evolve. The thing must evolve," he stressed. "For it to survive, the thing must evolve."