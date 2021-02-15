According to a police report, Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Long Island on Friday night when he was hit by a driver who left the scene after the accident.

The 64-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day. In a BBC report, police officers from Nassau County Police Department say "the investigation is ongoing".

However, the official statement didn't say Robert Maraj was Nicki Minaj's dad, but a police spokesman confirmed to AFP that the deceased is the father of the 'Queen' rapper who welcomed her first child a few months ago.

Nicky Minaj hasn't shared any comment publicly yet about the report of her Dad's death. The rapper whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty - was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in the Queens borough of New York City.

Nicky Minaj is pregnant

Under her record-breaking music career, Nicky has been nominated for 10 Grammys, won five MTV Video Music Awards and also broken the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a solo female artist.