Hold Agradaa responsible if anything happens to me – Don Little

This news didn’t sit well with Don Little who heavily backlashed the evangelist in a viral video on social media for days.

Reacting to Don Little’s criticism, Nana Agrdaa mentioned that DOn Little should have been ransom for the demise of Kumawood actors Bernard Nyarko and Osei Tutu in a video that made waves online.

Don Little has however, is not take Nana Agradaa’s wish of death, as a joke. Don Little has asked the Ghana Police Service to hold her responsible if anything bad happens to him.

“Dr Dampare (Inspector General of Police), I have a request to you, this is what Mama Pat has said to me; she says she will throw me away whenever she meets me. So my life is in her hands now, if anything happens to me hold her responsible,” he stated on Oman Channel’s judgement Day programme.