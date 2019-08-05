The “Kingsman: The Secret Service” star actor, who has been visiting West Africa filming a documentary on slavery, was first spotted at the +233 Jazz Bar on Saturday night, giving a speech.

Titled “Enslaved”, the upcoming documentary has since taken to Gabon, where the actor has traced his own ancestry.

Jackson has been sharing his experiences across West Africa so far on social media.

Fremantle has taken global rights (excluding US, Canada and Israel) to Enslaved, a six-part documentary series hosted by Samuel L. Jackson.

The series will chart the horror of slavery through underwater archaeology. Created by doc outfit Associated, the series is being timed to coincide with the 400-year anniversary since the first African was brought to the New World as a slave.

According to Deadline, Journalist Simcha Jacobovici (The Naked Archaeologist) is in charge of the series, which will retrace the harrowing sea voyage that brought millions of Africans, over hundreds of years, to a life of slavery.

The host of the documentary, Jackson, who is a licensed diver, will we seen going in search of the sunken slave ships that went down with their human cargo.