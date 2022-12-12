Hours after failing to perform in Accra, Wizkid misses another concert in Abidjan

But multiple media reports in Ivory Coast confirmed the Abidjan incident in a tweet.

"Expected in Accra on Saturday for a concert, the Nigerian artiste @wizkidayo never showed up. Sunday in Abidjan, he was conspicuously absent from another show, but he was seen tonight in Cotonou, Benin, where he landed on a private jet shortly before midnight," LSI Africa tweeted late Sunday.

Wizkid has earned a bad reputation among many fans, particularly in the African continent, because of a similar incident that occurred in Ghana a few hours prior to this. It is said that this is the second time he has failed to appear for events in Abidjan for which he was fully paid.

Photos of Wizkid, King Promise, and others aboard a private jet has been shared widely on social media.

This comes barely 48 hours after the singer apologised for missing the Wizkid Live concert which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10.

Late on Sunday, he gave an explanation on social media for why he skipped the Accra event and promised to compensate his fans with a special show.