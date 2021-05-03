RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Houses in Ghana cost more than Atlanta - Michael Blackson blasts African leaders

Authors:

David Mawuli

American comedian of African descent Michael Blackson has lashed out at African leaders for making the economy difficult for its citizens.

Sarkodie, Michael Blackson, Zlatan Ibile
Sarkodie, Michael Blackson, Zlatan Ibile Sarkodie, Michael Blackson, Zlatan Ibile Pulse Ghana

The “Coming 2 America” actor in a Twitter rant on Monday, May 3, claimed that houses in Ghana cost more than those in Atlanta, Georgia, but the ‘average income is less than what a crackhead gets on the street.’

Recommended articles

He joined the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ Twitter protest and dropped the bombshell, and further extended the protest to the entire African continent with ‘Fix Africa’ hashtag.

Taking on the expensive real estates in Ghana, he started by saying: “I’m so confused with what’s going on in west Africa, if the average income is $100-$200 a month why aren’t there affordable homes with mortgages ranging from $25-$50 a month?”

Michael Black, who reportedly owns a $400,000 mansion in East Legon, Accra, continued: “Houses in Ghana costs more than Atlanta but average income is less than what a crackhead gets on the street.”

He said its wrong for carb drivers to charge him $200 if the ‘average income is less than $200 a month.’

“If the average income is less than $200 a month don’t try to charge me $200 to drive me around for the day because you think I have money. #FixAfrica.”

He then fired African politicians, saying the richest people in Africa are the politicians.

“The richest people in Africa are the government officials but in America I know beeches on only fans that makes way more than Joe Biden.”

He touched on taxes, saying: “As much as I hate taxes I think our continent needs a tax system so that money can help the less fortunate #FixAfrica.”

Michael Blackson ended his long rant by asking leaders to be selfless.

“To be a leader of any country you have to be selfless, you have to care about the women and kids on the streets begging for money as if they are your family. #FixAfrica.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders