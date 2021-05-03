Houses in Ghana cost more than Atlanta - Michael Blackson blasts African leaders

He joined the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ Twitter protest and dropped the bombshell, and further extended the protest to the entire African continent with ‘Fix Africa’ hashtag.

Taking on the expensive real estates in Ghana, he started by saying: “I’m so confused with what’s going on in west Africa, if the average income is $100-$200 a month why aren’t there affordable homes with mortgages ranging from $25-$50 a month?”

Michael Black, who reportedly owns a $400,000 mansion in East Legon, Accra, continued: “Houses in Ghana costs more than Atlanta but average income is less than what a crackhead gets on the street.”

He said its wrong for carb drivers to charge him $200 if the ‘average income is less than $200 a month.’

“If the average income is less than $200 a month don’t try to charge me $200 to drive me around for the day because you think I have money. #FixAfrica.”

He then fired African politicians, saying the richest people in Africa are the politicians.

“The richest people in Africa are the government officials but in America I know beeches on only fans that makes way more than Joe Biden.”

He touched on taxes, saying: “As much as I hate taxes I think our continent needs a tax system so that money can help the less fortunate #FixAfrica.”

Michael Blackson ended his long rant by asking leaders to be selfless.