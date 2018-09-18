Pulse.com.gh logo
How Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwar’s bedroom with acid


Abrokwah went managed to enter into Afia's house by scaling the wall, then deflated the tyres of the car belonging to Afia’s male visitor and entered the room through the back door with the help of the housemaid.

How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom with acid play

A year ago, celebrity couple Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah dominated headlines over a cheating scandal which eventually led to their infamous divorce.

In August 2017, Abrokwah broke into Afia’s bedroom with an acid and threatened to empty on her and a man she was allegedly sleeping with.

People have tried on so many occasions to figure out how Abrokwah had access to the locked bedroom but to no avail. But now, there’s a full detail on how Abrokwah gained access to Afia’s room.

According to a GNA report, an Accra Circuit Court on Monday (September 17) fixed October 8 to deliver its ruling on a submission of no case filed on behalf of Lawrence Abrokwah and in the process, Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong narrated how he [Abrokwah] broke into Afia’s room.

Abrokwah has been hauled on charges of stealing, carrying an offensive weapon and causing damage.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties.

Abrokwah was living with Afia in her Dome Pillar 2 house in Accra but decided to pack-out following recurrent disagreements.

Chief Inspector Oppong said, Abrokwah, on August 30, last year, was informed by the housemaid that Afia had a male visitor who spends the night with her.

The prosecution said Abrokwah then went to the house and managed to enter by scaling the wall.

He then deflated the tyres of the car belonging to Afia’s male visitor and entered the room through the back door with the help of the housemaid.

Chief Inspector Oppong told the court that Lawrence Abrokwa was allegedly wielding a knife and a bottle of acid with which he threatened Afia Schwarzenegger and the man she was reportedly sleeping with.

He said the accused entered the room with his phone camera on and forced Afia to strip naked and kneel top confess that she was a prostitute.

The prosecution said Abrokwah then recorded the nakedness of Afia, which he later distributed on social media.

