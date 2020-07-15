The Zylofon Music signee in an interview with Zionfelix disclosed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records attempted to sign her to replace Ebony Reigns.

According to her, the communication with Bullet on her signing went far but something happened along the line.

She said at some point, Bullet, who now manages afro-pop songstress Wendy Shay, even visited her parents and expressed his interest in working with her.

However, Tiisha got the shock of her life after Bullet failed to keep his promise.

She said she didn’t hear from Bullet again and it got to a time he was not even picking her phone calls.

On a different period that Bullet answered his phone, Tiisha recalled the Rufftown Records’ bigwig told her to be patient.

After waiting for some time and no positive outcome reached her from the side of Bullet, Tiisha averred she backed off.

She believes she would have done her best, but the motive of her signing was not to replace the late Ebony Reigns.

Many people have asserted Tiisha speaks and sounds like the late Ghanaian female musician, Ebony.

Watch the full interview below.