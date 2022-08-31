How can you tell me this story? - A Plus suspects foul play in man allegedly killed by Zoo lion

However, Kwame A Plus, says he doesn't believe the story that the lions at the Accra Zoo killed the middle-aged man.

According to the controversial Ghanaian political activist, finding the body of the man at the zoo does not mean the lions killed the deceased. “Leave it to the police to investigate and come out with their findings. What if he was killed and thrown in there?" A Plus quizzed.

“I find it difficult to understand how Gyata had food and left it to go and wait for another food from its keeper. Please, there must be some proper investigation into this matter," he added in n a Facebook post shared on August 29, 2022.

He continued that “you cannot conclude that because a deceased person was found in a lion’s cage, he/she was killed by a lion. That is extremely pedestrian; finding a dead body afloat doesn’t always mean the victim drowned".

Calling for a thorough investigation, he emphasized that “there must be an autopsy to find out if there is water in the lungs to prove whether the victim was breathing (alive) at the time he/she was in the water or died before he/she was thrown in the water to conceal evidence, etc…. same must be applied in this very case. Let the police investigate".

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey in a statement said “around 12:00 hours today 28th August 2022, officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol, noticed a middle-aged man (an intruder) had jumped the security fences and entered the lions’ enclosure of the Zoo. The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined. The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure.”

“The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue.” He also noted that all the lions are in good condition.

“Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo,” he added.