Just as the viral FaceApp has ever shown us how people may look like in their old ages, another feature of the app that shows how people may look like in the opposite sex is catching attention on social media.
As such, a curious social media user, tried the feature on some of the popular Ghanaian celebrities and results will likely leave ribs cracked with a lot to say.
Pulse.com.gh has seen the feature tried on other celebrities like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Pappy Kojo, Patapaa, Eno Barony among others. See the results below and tell us what you think.
1.Shatta Wale
2.Eno Barony
3.Medikal
4.Patapaa
5.Wendy Shay
6.Mr Drew
7.Patience Nyarko
8.Late Ebony Reigns
9.Sista Afia
10.Samini
11.Stonebwoy