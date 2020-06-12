Just as the viral FaceApp has ever shown us how people may look like in their old ages, another feature of the app that shows how people may look like in the opposite sex is catching attention on social media.

As such, a curious social media user, tried the feature on some of the popular Ghanaian celebrities and results will likely leave ribs cracked with a lot to say.

READ ALSO: He has nor proof that I am dating Bullet; Wendy Shay speaks on walking away from Nana Romeo

Pulse.com.gh has seen the feature tried on other celebrities like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Pappy Kojo, Patapaa, Eno Barony among others. See the results below and tell us what you think.

1.Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale's look as a woman according to Face App

2.Eno Barony

Eno Barony's look as a man according to Face App

3.Medikal

Mediakal's look as a woman according to Face App

4.Patapaa

Patapaa's look as a woman according to Face App

5.Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay's look as a man according to Face App

6.Mr Drew

Mr Drew's look as a woman according to Face App

7.Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko's look as a man according to Face App

8.Late Ebony Reigns

Ebony's look as a man according to Face App

9.Sista Afia

Sista Afia's look as a man according to Face App

10.Samini

Samini's look as a woman according to Face App

11.Stonebwoy