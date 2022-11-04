Hushpuppi bags 11-year jail term in the United States

Recall that Hushpuppi was in June 2020 apprehended in Dubai, over a comprehensive fraud and money laundering scheme that has robbed victims of their money in many countries.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering with multiple people within and outside the US to ladder the proceedings.

He was then sentenced to 11 years imprisonment after appealing to US Judge, Otis Wright, as he scored high in cleaning activities while in prison.

In a final appeal to Judge Otis Wright, Hushpuppi wrote a personal letter to the court narrating his source of wealth, criminal adventure, and regrets.

He apologised to his family members for bringing them shame while commending the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for doing a thorough job in bringing him to justice.

Nigerian billionaire based in Dubai Hushpuppi born Raymond Igbalode was arrested in 2020 by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the International Police based on the account of money laundering after some cases of fraud were linked to them.

He was picked up together with his friend called Woodberry in Dubai.