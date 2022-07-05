Hushpuppi sentencing postponed again by U.S court

The U. S. Central District Court in California in a new hearing has adjourned the sentencing of the Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, widely known as Hushpuppi.
Hushpuppi's prison fate remains unknown as his sentencing has been postponed again.
The Instagram socialite has been facing multi-million-dollar fraud charges to which he has pleaded guilty.
Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020, and extradited to the U.S. Since July 2021 the Nigerian Instagram star after pleading guilty has been ordered to remain in custody pending sentencing.
In a report by premiumtimesng.com, Judge Otis Wright has fixed September 21 as the new sentencing date.
“At the request of counsel, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to 9/21/2022 at 1:30 PM before Judge Otis D. Wright II, as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court said.
Hushpuppi's sentencing hearing was first scheduled by Judge Wright to happen on February 14 2022 but it was postponed to July 11 and it has now been rescheduled to happen on September 21st 2020 at the counsel’s request.
