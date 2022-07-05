Hushpuppi sentencing postponed again by U.S court

The Instagram socialite has been facing multi-million-dollar fraud charges to which he has pleaded guilty.

Hushpuppi arrested in Dubai Pulse Nigeria

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020, and extradited to the U.S. Since July 2021 the Nigerian Instagram star after pleading guilty has been ordered to remain in custody pending sentencing.

In a report by premiumtimesng.com, Judge Otis Wright has fixed September 21 as the new sentencing date.

“At the request of counsel, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to 9/21/2022 at 1:30 PM before Judge Otis D. Wright II, as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court said.