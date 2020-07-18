This comes weeks after hiring top Chicago lawyer, Gal Pissetzky of the Pissetzky & Berliner law firm as his attorney.

Hushpuppi, who is popular on Instagram with millions of followers, has been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of funding his extravagant lifestyle from "hundreds of millions of dollars” from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

Hushpuppi who was recently denied bail by a Chicago court which ordered that he remains in detention till his next trial date later in the year, has now settled for a government lawyer after his case was transferred to another district.

“Accordingly, Defendant is ordered removed to the Central District of California in the custody of the U.S. Marshal forthwith. As provided by 18 U.S.C. § 3142(f), Defendant is remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal and shall remain in custody until further order of the Court," Justice Gilbert who presided over his case in Chicago had stated.

The suspected Nigerian fraudster was moved to California on Tuesday July 14, as confirmed by transfer documents signed by Thomas G. Bruton, the Clerk of the U.S Court in Chicago.