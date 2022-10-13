'Continue to find strength' - Hushpuppi’s best friend, Pac, writes to him ahead of his verdict

Pac has taken to his page to pen down a letter for his friend as he shares a video of their good moment before his arrest

He prayed for his friend to find strength and also prayed for the freedom of Hushpuppi. Pac also reiterated his faithfulness to Hushpuppi and expressed hope for their reunion.

He wrote on his page…

“Dear Rahman,

I write you from a place of hope and pain, the hope that as your verdict draws close and a pronouncement kick starts, our reunion is made possible, and the pain that comes with every day knowing that you are in there. Rahman, it’s your third birthday behind guard bars, I pray that you continue to find strength, and I pray for peace From within, that powers you into greatness. Happy Birthday, Blood.

Forever Faithful.”

Nigerian billionaire based in Dubai Hushpuppi born Raymond Igbalode was arrested in 2020 by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the International Police based on the account of money laundering after some cases of fraud were linked to them.

He was picked up together with his friend called Woodberry in Dubai.