Hustle hard and dirty to gain financial freedom - Eno Barony tells Ghanaian youth

David Mawuli

Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony has advised the youth to work hard and dirty – the sure way to gain financial freedom.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony

According to the “Force Them to Play Nonsense” rapper, financial freedom should be everyone’s goal and to achieve this, one needs to be wise in financial management and investment, plus hard work.

She made this statement in an Instagram post on Monday, May 24.

The four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominee further urged the youth not to be shy of the work they do.

He said they should rather be proud of their work because when they go broke, nobody will feed them.

She captioned a new photo: “Financial freedom is the goal. Money management and investment is how you get there so start your week wisely hustle hard and dirty and don’t be shy of what you do cuz if you go broke nobody go feed you.”

Meanwhile, Eno Barony has dropped a new song with a music video. Titled “God Is A Woman”, the hardcore hip-hop song features afro-pop songstress Efya.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

